Clear

ISU Basketball

Sycamores beat UE

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 11:14 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 11:14 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for ISU Basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as bad as the welcome back... welcome back... as bad as the sycamores have played in the mvc, you figured they were do for a breakout game... it finally came tonight... isu hosted evansville... great defense by christian williams....the guy has a long wing span, check out on his dunk....that's impressive... isu up 30-13.... five seconds to go in the first half...tyreke key takes the in bounds pass and goes coast to coast... good guys up 39-17 at the break.... second half...cooper neese would get hot....nice passing by isu leads to a neese layup... then cooper does what cooper does best....bombs away from the outside... the former cloverdale star hit four three's and scored a career-high 18 points... great sequence by isu big man emondre rickman....he gets the block.. hustles down the court and williams feeds him for the two handed flush... the sycamores brought it tonight and the aces had no chance... sycamores crush ue 85-62... former terre haute south star de'avion washington had a career-high 10 in the win... as i mentioned cooper neese went for 18.....the tranistion to college hasn't been easy for coop but he knows he can do this more often for isu!
Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Rain & Storms with Heavy Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Sholty

Image

It was standing room only as Vigo County Schools Superintendent delivered his first State of the Sc

Image

A rainy Wednesday night with more storms in the forecast

Image

The French Village gets the green light at VU

Image

Hey Kevin 2-6

Image

VCSC Mental Health Grant

Image

Senate Bill 552 passes committee

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program