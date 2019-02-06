Speech to Text for ISU Basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as bad as the welcome back... welcome back... as bad as the sycamores have played in the mvc, you figured they were do for a breakout game... it finally came tonight... isu hosted evansville... great defense by christian williams....the guy has a long wing span, check out on his dunk....that's impressive... isu up 30-13.... five seconds to go in the first half...tyreke key takes the in bounds pass and goes coast to coast... good guys up 39-17 at the break.... second half...cooper neese would get hot....nice passing by isu leads to a neese layup... then cooper does what cooper does best....bombs away from the outside... the former cloverdale star hit four three's and scored a career-high 18 points... great sequence by isu big man emondre rickman....he gets the block.. hustles down the court and williams feeds him for the two handed flush... the sycamores brought it tonight and the aces had no chance... sycamores crush ue 85-62... former terre haute south star de'avion washington had a career-high 10 in the win... as i mentioned cooper neese went for 18.....the tranistion to college hasn't been easy for coop but he knows he can do this more often for isu!