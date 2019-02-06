Speech to Text for North Vermillion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

them.> north vermillion will be taking an eight-game winning streak into regionals... the lady falcons were practicing today in cayuga getting ready for the 1a tipton regional saturday.... seventh ranked north vermillion opens regionals against blue river.... its been 16 years since the lady falcons have won a regional championshp and this group is ready to bring another home! <<we want to make some noise at regionals. we want to get past regionals. we want this so bad. put in hard work, have to put in 100 percent all the time. we always try to do that. now have to give 110 percent to get all the way there. think we know we