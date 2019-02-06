Speech to Text for Sholty

its national signing day and sycamore football has added another several more commits including one from right here in the wabash valley... terre haute south senior kenyon sholty made it official today joining the isu program... the six-six, 240 pound tight end earned first team all-conference this past season.... he averaraged 10 yards a catch and had three touchdown receptions.... sholty's dad played at isu, so following in his footsteps is special for kenyon.... < not a lot of people get to do that. i'm blessed that i'm able to do that. going to make him proud. he guided me through the process. he's happy with my