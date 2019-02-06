Speech to Text for It was standing room only as Vigo County Schools Superintendent delivered his first State of the Sc

arms around our wraps it's arms around our children" parent's of vigo county students get a sneak peek into the future of the school corporation. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. superintendent robert hayworth gave his first "state of the schools address" in vigo county tonight. news 10's sarah lehman was there... she joins us now live with your education alert. patrece...rondrell... it was a crowd of parents, community members, teachers, college representatives. so many people showed up... they had to find and bring in more chairs. even after that it was standing room only. you could tell from the energy they were all excited to hear the future of the schools. < around 300 people filled west vigo elementary to hear the state of the school's address... outlining the future of the vigo county school corporation. one of the big theme's superintendent haworth talked about was working together as a community to make a better and brighter future for the children. "it is just a truly great place for our children and we can even become a greateer place i we work together" it's something he's been working on leading up to this address. he's met with almost 50 different groups around the community to ask them what they think about the coroporation. what they like - what they want to see more of and what they don't like. making sure people living in vigo county also have a hand in helping students learn and grow. "i feel like he's really bringing the community together and that is what's going to really build up the school and the corporation." mel kirchner is a parent and community member. she says she loves seeing the passion and enthusiasm haworth has toward the future of the schools and she hopes that rubs off on others. "we're a great school corporation and i think that the community just needs to be a little bit more proud of where we're at and what we're doing" > the school board does have the data and feedback from everyone they spoke with at the meetings. haworth says on monday you can go to their website and see all of the feedback from busineeses, teachers and community memebrs. we'll have a link for that on our website wthitv.com reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10. back to