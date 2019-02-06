Clear

The French Village gets the green light at VU

The French Village gets the green light at VU

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 10:21 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 10:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

begin on work will work will soon begin on a student housing projet in vincennes. but it didn't come without controversy. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us where the french village project goes from here. < "vincennes university went before the historical review board last night. the topic, what will eventually happen here in this empty lot adjacent to campus." an empty lot is all that remains of what used to be a block of homes. soon this empty lot will be home to roughly 200 students. "all those in favor. i, i ,i." the historical review board approved vincennes university's plan for the french village. "which means now we're ready to start building and we're pretty much done." the review board also voted to tear down two more historic homes. one of those homes was 615 north first street. "we need the space. we need the density for the students. and it just be better if it was down." that decision did not come without controversy. "vu seems an entity that could have, should have the opportunity to really take advantage of the ability to invest in these structures." the university said it would take roughly two hundred thousand dollars to fix the thirty thousand dollar home. historic review board member tim trotter says he was disapointed the house could not be saved. "not that you're obligated to, i get that. but possibly a missed chance to be a hero for our property." tuesday night's vote is clearing the way for growth at vincennes university. "we've got a lot of things to do. and we've already transformed the look down there. and when we get to the piggy bank and those buildings you'll be pretty much standing on main street and you can probably look all the way down vu's campus and see the harrison home." "the university hopes to begin construction this summer. in vincennes gary brian news 10."
