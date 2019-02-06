Speech to Text for VCSC Mental Health Grant

schools and schools and groups across the state are struggling to help students with mental health. but... the vigo county school corporation is taking steps to address the problem. we told you last fall about a grant. now... new at 6... news 10's garrett brown is checking in on what changes have been made since then. last fall the vigo county school corporation was awarded two point eight million dollars. it's through the project aware grant. the school corporation will receive that money over five years. school counselors are excited for this additional help. < laurie setliff has been a counselor at woodrow willson for two years. she's served vigo county schools for some time. setliff says she knows there's a local need for this grant. "this is huge. this helps me feel that we can actually help win these personal battles that these students are having and help them succeed." school corporation leaders have been hard at work since the grant announcement. the biggest step was hiring a coach. she's been focused on special classes for all school counselors. "we'll spend the rest of this semester doing youth mental health first aid training. suicide prevention training and doing some counseling within the schools." eventually the school would like to get community groups involved. in the meantime... counselors are happy to be learning how to better help students. "to be part of this opportunity in our schools and our community to better serve our students in the best way we can definitely help me as a school counselor that we are making a difference." > eventually this grant will also be used to help parents at home. schools will hold trainings to help parents identify issues children