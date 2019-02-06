Clear

Senate Bill 552 passes committee

out the building's integrity tomorrow. a hearing that could bring a casino to terre haute just wrapped up about an hour ago... senate bill 5-52 has passed the senate public policy committee 10 to zero news 10's jon swaner traveled to the indiana statehouse today... he joins us now live with what happened in that session... and what's next for the bill.. patrece, i can tell you senate bill 552 now heads to the senate appropriations committee on valentine's day. they should meet sometime that morning, as the full senate is in session that afternoon. but let's talk about what happened today in the public policy committee meeting. i asked senator jon ford is passing unanimously surprised him.. he said no. he and senator mark messmer both felt good about this bill's chances. that certainly wasn't the case two years ago, when the previous casino bill for terre haute died in a 5-5 tie. so we asked both senators what made the difference this year. and it starts with if terre haute gets a casino... it will be a competitive process. "from a free market standpoint, i think that's where some of the committee's votes a few years ago are now for us today." "and terre haute once again... i think we brought a large delegation, which i think proved to serve us well." in fact, i saw a lot of people from terre haute here at today's hearing. name a few... now... if the bill passes appropriations, it goes to the full senate the following week. then, it faces tougher opposition in the house. live at the statehouse in indianapolis, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to
