Clear

Closed roads and flooding

Closed roads and flooding

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 6:34 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Closed roads and flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10's chris piper. he spent the day with the vigo county highway department. chris has more on what roadways you might want to "avoid". [take studio name: piper at 5] patrece and rondrell, many of the roads around the county aren't too bad yet, but the vigo county highway department is already preparing to keep you safe. < high water signs were placed around vigo county on wednesday. it included several streets including mcdaniel road on terre haute's south side. "most of it's just high water due to the rain that we've had recently. with the freeze that we had last week, the ground is so frozen there's nowhere for the water to go to soak in." mark hopper works for the vigo county highway department. he says they are watching the weather closely, but they look at more than just the weather for our area. "it's not just necessarily the local forecast that we're getting. the northern part of the state will get rain or snow, and that ends up trickling down to us." and some residents have already felt the effects. dave lotter lives in vigo county, he says its already causing issues with his daily commute. "we didn't think we had that much rain that would not be carried away by this time of the afternoon, but the road is posted high water, and there's water across the road for probably two hundred yards." so what can you do? "well we recommend not ever driving through high water. especially if we have high water signs up, or sometimes we actually close that road off because the water is deep." and hopper says, above all, safety if the most important thing. > as of earlier this afternoon-- no this as of earlier this afternoon-- no roadways were closed. roadways were afternoon-- no this afternoon-- no roadways were closed. roadways were afternoon-- no this as of earlier this as of earlier thing. > as of earlier this as of earlier thing. > as of earlier this afternoon-- no roadways were closed. but more rain is on its way. kevin orpurt is in the wx
Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Rain & Storms with Heavy Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 2-6

Image

VCSC Mental Health Grant

Image

Senate Bill 552 passes committee

Image

Closed roads and flooding

Image

Storm Team 10 is watching flooding as rain and storms move through

Image

Humane Society in Martin County accepting applications for pull mill dog adoptions

Image

Benjamin Selig probation violation hearing

Image

Daviess County woman charged with severe child neglect

Image

Sullivan building has partial collapse

Image

Flooding impacts on people that live near the river

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program