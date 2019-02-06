Speech to Text for Closed roads and flooding

10's chris piper. he spent the day with the vigo county highway department. chris has more on what roadways you might want to "avoid". [take studio name: piper at 5] patrece and rondrell, many of the roads around the county aren't too bad yet, but the vigo county highway department is already preparing to keep you safe. < high water signs were placed around vigo county on wednesday. it included several streets including mcdaniel road on terre haute's south side. "most of it's just high water due to the rain that we've had recently. with the freeze that we had last week, the ground is so frozen there's nowhere for the water to go to soak in." mark hopper works for the vigo county highway department. he says they are watching the weather closely, but they look at more than just the weather for our area. "it's not just necessarily the local forecast that we're getting. the northern part of the state will get rain or snow, and that ends up trickling down to us." and some residents have already felt the effects. dave lotter lives in vigo county, he says its already causing issues with his daily commute. "we didn't think we had that much rain that would not be carried away by this time of the afternoon, but the road is posted high water, and there's water across the road for probably two hundred yards." so what can you do? "well we recommend not ever driving through high water. especially if we have high water signs up, or sometimes we actually close that road off because the water is deep." and hopper says, above all, safety if the most important thing. > as of earlier this afternoon-- no roadways were closed. but more rain is on its way. kevin orpurt is in the wx