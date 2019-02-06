Clear

Benjamin Selig probation violation hearing

Benjamin Selig probation violation hearing

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 6:16 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Benjamin Selig probation violation hearing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

injury". "a man" tied "to a vigo county murder".. will now serve "prison time". "today".. "a judge" turned "benjamin selig's" "informal probation sentence".. into hard time "with the indiana department of corrections". in all.. "selig" will now serve "1"-thousand-"452"-days "in prison". you may recall "selig" "pleaded guilty" last july "to assisting a criminal". that's in connection to the murder of terre haute radio personality "matt leucking". then.. while 'on probation".. "selig" admitted using a makeshift urinator to try and pass a drug test. he also failed to show-up "for some required
