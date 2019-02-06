Speech to Text for Daviess County woman charged with severe child neglect

you. ///////// "a crime alert" for you at this hour.. as "a severe child abuse case" is reported "in southern indiana". according to court documents.."kay-lyn jones" had been babysitting a "6"-month ol baby boy for roughly "5"-weeks. "in mid-january".. "the child's mother" picked him up and noticed bruising on his forehead. further investigation revealed that "the baby" suffered "from a skull fracture", "broken arm", and "other injuries". "jones" told detectives.. she sometimes blacks out and drops the blacks out and drops the child. she also said.. she's under a lot of pressure.. and gets easily annoyed. "jones" is charged with "2"-counts "of aggravated battery", "battery resulting in serious bodily injury", and "neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily