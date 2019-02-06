Speech to Text for Sullivan building has partial collapse

"developing "developing news" for you "out of sullivan today".. as part of one of the downtown buildings "has collapsed". it's impacted "area workers" and "residents". news 10's.. "lacey clifton" broke the news this afternoon "on social media". she joins us now.. to share "what she knows so far". //////// susie, i happened to be talking with the sullivan fire chief for another story this morning. around that same time, the back of the bodine law office had just collapsed. that's on the west side of the sullivan square. while i was there i saw the area being blocked off. duke energy and a local gas company was there to shut off power to the building. business was impacted at the buildings connected to the law office. city hall officials say their office was shutdown due to concerns about the safety of the structure. city hall is connected to the building in question. i spoke with a resident of an apartment above the bodine law office. he says the damage to the building came as a shock. //////// "my cat usually sits in the window and he hopped down and took off running that's when i looked toward the window. and, instead of aluminum siding, there was brick. so i knew that the siding had fallen off. i didn't quite know the extent of the damage until i went outside." //////// this afternoon i spoke with mayor clint lamb for an update on the situation. he tells me a private building inspector is coming to sullivan tomorrow to check out the building. he says city hall will be closed indefinitely until the inspector decides if that building is safe. coming up on news 10 at six, we'll hear more from the apartment tenant about having to evacuate so quickly. back to