Speech to Text for Flooding impacts on people that live near the river

/////// "widespread rain" and "areas of flash flooding" acros the wabash valley today. for some.. "it's mission critical" to start planning "fo the wave of water". good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's wednesday, february 6th. /// we're tracking "advisories", "warnings", and "watches" 'all happening at thi hour". it's because "of the rain" you see on the screen "right next to me". that's "a live look" at the storm team-"10" storm tracker "in real time". it doesn't matter where you live in the wabash valley.. in the next "12"-to-"24"-hour many of you will see "this rain" turn into "a soaking reality". it's "our top story". we have "team coverage" for you this afternoon. "our crews" are spread across "the news 10 viewing area" to bring you up-to-the-minute information. we begin this afternoon's coverage.. with news 10s "jada huddlestun". she's "live" in "1"-community that knows "the flooding story" all too well. "jada".. paint the picture for us? /////// susie.. i'm live here in western vigo county.. better known as "toad hop". as you can see the water is already starting to rise. and with rain expected in our forecast over the next 12 hours.. it's only going to get worse. i spoke with a woman earlier today who's very familiar with how bad flooding can get in this area. //////// < carolyn orr has lived in her home for more than 20 years. living next to a body of water.. she knows what can happen when heavy rain moves in. "the water has come up quiet a bit in the last couple of days so i hope we don't have another big flood, but you never know." "as you can see.. i'm here out in front of the house. take a look at this water. there is a couple of inches out here already, but this isn't even the worse part. take a look behind me. you can see the lake. now it isn't flooded yet, but homeowners are concerned that it is going to rise as the rain pushes in and continues to move in throughout the night." "when you see it start raining and it keeps on raining and keeps on raining you know you better keep your eyes open." orr has learned that keeping on eye on the water as it rises is crucial. more than 10 years ago.. heavy flooding caused this water to rise to orr's front door. orr and her husband had to call for help to get out of their house. now.. it serves as a reminder to always be prepared. "you have to watch when the water starts coming up and all you got to see that you got something out there to kind of block the water away from your front door because it gets up to your door you can't get in and you can't get out."> /////// i also spoke with the sugar creek fire department today. they say if water is rising in your area.. you should evacuate before it gets worse. if you do need assistance getting out of your house.. you can always call the fire department directly. reporting live in.. jada huddlestun news 10. back to you. ////////