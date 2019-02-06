Clear

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 2:17 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 2:57 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continued we'll see continued cloud cover for the afternoon, pockets of fog. a second wave of rain shows up this afternoon, and lows tonight stay mild at 51. showers last through the overnight and into the day again tomorrow. highs tomorrow at 62. you may even hear a rumble of thunder. flooding - as well as flash flooding - will be an issue for the next several days. we'll see continued cloud cover for the afternoon, pockets of fog. a second wave of rain shows up this afternoon, and lows tonight stay mild at 51. showers last through the overnight and into the day again tomorrow. highs tomorrow at 62. you may even hear a rumble of thunder. flooding - as well as flash flooding - will be an issue for the next several days. we'll see continued cloud cover for the afternoon, pockets of fog. a second wave of rain shows up this afternoon, and lows tonight stay mild at 51. showers last through the overnight and into the day again tomorrow. highs tomorrow at 62. you may even hear a rumble of thunder. flooding - as well as flash flooding - will be an issue for the next several days. we'll see continued cloud cover for the afternoon, pockets of fog. a second wave of rain shows up this afternoon, and lows tonight stay mild at 51. showers last through the overnight and into the day again tomorrow. highs tomorrow at 62. you may even hear a rumble of thunder. flooding - as well as flash flooding - will be an issue for the next several days. we'll see continued cloud cover for the afternoon, pockets of fog. a second wave of rain shows up this afternoon, and lows tonight stay mild at 51. showers last through the overnight and into the day again tomorrow. highs tomorrow at 62. you may even hear a rumble of thunder. flooding - as well as flash flooding - will be an issue for the next several days. we'll see continued cloud cover for the afternoon, pockets of fog. a second wave of rain shows up this afternoon, and lows tonight stay mild at 51. showers last through the overnight and into the day again tomorrow. highs tomorrow at 62. you may even hear a rumble of thunder. flooding - as well as flash flooding - will be an issue for the next
Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Mild, foggy and heavy rain; flash flooding
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mamma Mia, Community Theatre of Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Senate bill 2 passes unanimously in committee

Image

Know the signs and symptoms of heart disease

Image

Know the signs and symptoms of heart disease

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Heavy rain likely. High: 56°

Image

Bloomfield

Image

Storm Team 10 is keeping an eye on flooding as rain moves in

Image

HGTV hosts speak at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program