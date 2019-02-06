Speech to Text for Know the signs and symptoms of heart disease

this month is "american heart health" month. that's why experts want you to know and understand the signs and symptoms of heart disease. doctors say symptoms in men and women differ from one another. men can feel chest -- and or -- arm pain. women can feel fatigue... shortness of breath... jaw and even shoulder pain. health experts say it's important to "talk" to your family doctor --- even if you feel the "slightest" bit off. "if you have family history of heart disease, especially under the age of 50. if you have a family member, it is very important that you know that and that your health care provider knows that. if you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or youre diabetic." doctors say some ways you can prevent heart disease are by staying active... not smoking and