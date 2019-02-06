Speech to Text for Know the signs and symptoms of heart disease

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

public and walk-ins are welcome. this month is "american heart health" month. and we want you to know and understand the signs and symptoms of heart disease. health officials say heart disease is the number "1" kille of women not just nationally... but within indiana. news 10's abby kirk is live at union hospital on ways you can protect yourself and others. abby? the good news is that health officials say "heart disease" can be treated and it can be "prevented." "here" at union hospital they say people have to be aware of the signs and symptoms. because---believe it or not----they look different in both men and women. health experts here at union---tell me the signs in "men" can range from chest pain and arm pain.... and the signs in women can be anywhere from feeling fatigues, shortness of breath, jaw pain, and even shoulder pain. either way---these are all things that they say "you" probably wouldn't associate with heart disease. therefore, they say its important to "talk" to your family doctor---if you feel even the slightest bit off. doctors say you should stay active, don't smoke, manage your blood sugar and blood pressure and lower your cholesterol. live in terre haute, ak, news 10.