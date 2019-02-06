All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning - we just checked duke energy's website before our newscast. it shows power has been restored in downtown terre haute. duke energy crews worked through the night to restore service. we're told the outage was due to a blown transformer.

////.

if you'll be driving in parke county soon - watch your weight! right now - most roads in the county have a 5 ton weight limit. that's because roads are filled with potholes and are giving way in places. county commissioners say they're in the process of switching to white rock to use on the road. however-- they say this move is more expensive..

////.

a driver is recovering this morning after driving into a pond. it happened just before 7 last night near "crossing boulevard and winthrop court." that's in southern vigo county. the sheriff's office says the driver was alert when crews arrived. the driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of cold exposure. the sheriff's office does not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor..

////.

a proposed casino and school bus stop arms will be discussed at the indiana statehouse today. this morning, the house judiciary committee will discuss a proposal. it would increase penalties for drivers who don't stop when a bus stop arm is extended. violators could spend time in jail. Then the senate public policy committee will hold a hearing on senate bill 5-5-2. it would allow a casino in terre haute. the bill would legalize sports wagering at many facilities. news 10's jon swaner will be at that hearing.. and he'll have coverage later today on air and online at wthitv.com..

////.

president trump delivered his second annual state of the union address before congress last night. he urged lawmakers to break what he called decades of political stalemate. the president also announced plans for a two-day summit with north korean leader "kim jong un" in vietnam later this month. he also made an apparent reference to the russia investigation... citing 'quote '' ridiculous partisan investigations.'' coming up at the top of the hour on cbs this morning... vice president "mike pence" talks with jeff glor about the president's message. plus you'll hear reaction from democrats on capitol hill. .

////.

the flu continues to spread. for that reason - several hospitals in illinois have visitation restrictions in place this morning. that includes horizon health in paris. that's coming from the illinois department of public health and the centers for disease control and prevention. the restriction policy includes: no visitors under the age of "18". staff ask for no more than "2"-visitors per patient at a time. and.. "if" a visitor has a cough, fever, or, sore throat, that person should wear a mask..

////.

the bitterly cold start to the new year means there is "now" a critical shortage of blood donations. that's why -- again today -- a blood drive is happening on the campus of vincennes university. today's blood drive runs from noon until six. it takes place at the "bell student recreation center" on the v-u campus. that's 16-hundred short street. the blood drive is open to the public and walk-ins are welcome..

///.

this month is "american heart health" month. and we want you to know and understand the signs and symptoms of heart disease. health officials say heart disease is the number "1" killer of women not just nationally... but within indiana. news 10's abby kirk is live at union hospital on ways you can protect yourself and others. abby? the good news is that health officials say heart disease can be treated and it can be prevented. here at union hospital they say people have to be aware of the signs and symptoms. because---believe it or not----they look different in both men and women. health experts here at union tell me the signs in men can range from chest pain and arm pain.... and the signs in women can be anywhere from feeling fatigues, shortness of breath, jaw pain, and even shoulder pain. either way---these are all things that they say "you" probably wouldn't associate with heart disease. therefore, they say its important to talk to your family doctor if you feel even the slightest bit off. doctors say you should stay active, don't smoke, manage your blood sugar and blood pressure and lower your cholesterol..

////.

if you need help filing your taxes this year, help is now available. "trained volunteers" will be at the marshall, illinois public library to help you prepare your taxes. this help is confidential and available for low to middle income taxpayers. there's special emphasis for those 60 and older. these sessions "are by appointment only". you can schedule a day and time by calling the number on your screen. it's also posted on wthitv.com..