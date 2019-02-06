Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Heavy rain likely. High: 56°

Wednesday night: More rain likely. Low: 51R°

Thursday: Foggy, rainy and mild. High: 62°

Detailed Forecast: Heavy rain will be the weather story for your Wednesday. Unfortunately, it will also be the weather story for your Thursday, too. An area of low pressure and its accompanying warm front are directly in the area and this will keep the rain, heavy at times, in the area at least through tomorrow evening. Rainfall totals through the viewing area could get close to 2 inches by Friday. Combine that with rivers and streams caked with ice and we have the equation for flash flooding and flooding issues. Low lying areas are likely going to get their first big gulp of flood water for the season. Potholes will begin to develop and flash flooding will likely be present on roadways that are prone to flooding.

