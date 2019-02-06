Clear

Bloomfield

Bloomfield wins at South Knox

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 11:38 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 11:38 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

two good teams met down south, as south knox hosted bloomfield... justin fickling with some great defense....he steals it from alex markovic....the spartan scores the other way... markovic didn't forget about that steal...he returns the favor on fickling.....the bloomfield cardinal turns good defense into offense.... bloomfield with the extra pass to graysen medina...it pays off...graysen says funky cole medina from downtown..... bloomfield gets an impressive road
