Speech to Text for Bloomfield

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

9-8.... two good teams met down south, as south knox hosted bloomfield... justin fickling with some great defense....he steals it from alex markovic....the spartan scores the other way... markovic didn't forget about that steal...he returns the favor on fickling.....the bloomfield cardinal turns good defense into offense.... bloomfield with the extra pass to graysen medina...it pays off...graysen says funky cole medina from downtown..... bloomfield gets an impressive road