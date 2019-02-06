Speech to Text for State of the Union watch party at Indiana State University

response. and a group at indiana state univeristy took time out of their week to watch the state of the union tonight. not only did they watch -- they live tweeted the entire thing. news 10's sarah lehman was there to see the action. she joins us now with what's new for you tonight on nightwatch. patrece...rondrell... you wouldn't normally think college students would be watching the state of the union address made by president donald trump tonight. but a group here at indiana state university made a night out of the event. < indiana state univeristy's library is normally used to study, work on projects or hang out until your next class. tuesday night one room was used for something a little different. "we're gonna be watching the president give his annual state of the union address and talking about it tweeting about it and telling our friends." put on by isu's american democracy project -- they called the event the state of the union tweet up. around fifty students were at the event all anticipating what the outcome was going to be. "i watched the government shut down pretty closely i know some of the big ticket items that are here on the table that they discuss on a regular basis so ive on a regular basis so ive actually id say i've been looking forwawrd to it." after the state of the union was delayed because of the shut down some students are wondering if after tuesday night anything will change. "it's just it's an odd time in american politics /// if he doesn't deliver tonight i don't know if the government shuts down next week i don't know if it stays open." but one thing that was on a lot of the students minds.... "we're definitley living in a time that's going to be written in the history books.children are going to be taught about this in elementary schools several years from now. they're going to make documentaries about this time and the world is going to look at this,. this purity in american politics and history. as maybe an outlier...but maybe the new norm.> the student coordinator of tonights "tweet-up" says the even was to get more college students to know more and be more involved in the country's politics and policy making. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back to you