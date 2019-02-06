Clear

State of the Union watch party at Indiana State University

State of the Union watch party at Indiana State University

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 11:14 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 11:14 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for State of the Union watch party at Indiana State University

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

response. and a group at indiana state univeristy took time out of their week to watch the state of the union tonight. not only did they watch -- they live tweeted the entire thing. news 10's sarah lehman was there to see the action. she joins us now with what's new for you tonight on nightwatch. patrece...rondrell... you wouldn't normally think college students would be watching the state of the union address made by president donald trump tonight. but a group here at indiana state university made a night out of the event. < indiana state univeristy's library is normally used to study, work on projects or hang out until your next class. tuesday night one room was used for something a little different. "we're gonna be watching the president give his annual state of the union address and talking about it tweeting about it and telling our friends." put on by isu's american democracy project -- they called the event the state of the union tweet up. around fifty students were at the event all anticipating what the outcome was going to be. "i watched the government shut down pretty closely i know some of the big ticket items that are here on the table that they discuss on a regular basis so ive on a regular basis so ive actually id say i've been looking forwawrd to it." after the state of the union was delayed because of the shut down some students are wondering if after tuesday night anything will change. "it's just it's an odd time in american politics /// if he doesn't deliver tonight i don't know if the government shuts down next week i don't know if it stays open." but one thing that was on a lot of the students minds.... "we're definitley living in a time that's going to be written in the history books.children are going to be taught about this in elementary schools several years from now. they're going to make documentaries about this time and the world is going to look at this,. this purity in american politics and history. as maybe an outlier...but maybe the new norm.> the student coordinator of tonights "tweet-up" says the even was to get more college students to know more and be more involved in the country's politics and policy making. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back to you
Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain, Rising Temperatures and Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bloomfield

Image

Storm Team 10 is keeping an eye on flooding as rain moves in

Image

HGTV hosts speak at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

Image

One sent to the hospital after water rescue

Image

State of the Union watch party at Indiana State University

Image

THN basketball

Image

LINTON

Image

DEAVION WASHINGTON

Image

South Knox

Image

North Central

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program