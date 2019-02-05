Clear

THN basketball

North wins at Robinson

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 11:02 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

up their second victory ever over the braves... terre haute north crossed the border for a road game at robinson... cade lassen with the runner down the lane.....that ties the game at 35.... fourth quarter....great passing by north braden edington finishes with the layup......patriots on a big run..... dalton sturm gets in the act for north.....three-ball, corner pocket....its good..... robinon kept hanging around....this helps...chance black,......three and he's fouled... he'd hit the free throw for the rare four point play.... terre haute north would hit their free throws late to win 60-56.....after a ohh and six start patriots are above
