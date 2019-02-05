Clear

LINTON

Miners win at Terre Haute South

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 11:02 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for LINTON

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

> dee's former team in terre haute south was trying to upset 2a, fourth ranked linton... miners out and running....they find kip fougerousse...he sets his feet behind the arc.... you can go ahead an count that....linton 11-9 in the first quarter... jacob rutledge came off the south bench with a hot hand...he hit a couple three's in the second quarter to help south take the lead... linton answers with their star...miners get the steal...beautiful behind the back dribble by lincoln hale as he goes in for a layup... hale had 24....he ends the first half with a jumper...linton went to the break up 29-27... fourth quarter....tj baker drives and hits the five-footer...south down just two.... evan slover answers on the other end with the big take....linton up 52-48...less than two to play... cordell hanes right back for south with the three....braves down 52-51.... but everytime linton needed a basket late it was slover to the rescue...the senior scored eight of 10 in the final two minutes....you can never make up for experience.... linton holds on to win 60-54...the miners pick
