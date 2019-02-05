Clear

DEAVION WASHINGTON

TH South honors Washington for All-Star jersey

Feb. 5, 2019
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 11:01 PM
welcome back... terre haute south tonight paid respect to one of the schools all-time best boys basketball players... de'avion wasington returned to have his 2018 indiana all-star jersey unveilved... the isu men's basketball team was on hand at south to see the sycamore freshman honored.. dee helped south win two sectional titles, he finished second all-time on the boys scoring list.... washington said he can't believe his name and jersey will now go on the south all-star wall with some of the past brave greats like cam cameron, tony mcgee, brian evans, maynard lewis, jake odum and armon bassett.... < very special to have my jersey up there with all those greats. hopefully i get to do what they did and make it to the professional leagues.
