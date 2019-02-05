Clear

South Knox

Lady Spartans looking for first regional title

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 10:58 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

to do. looking forward to this week and this weekend.> just like north central, south knox will be chasing their first regional title in program history this weekend... the lady spartans will be in action at the 2a paoli regional..... they open against eastern pekin, who's ranked 10th... south knox will enter as the underdog, but that's fine with this team.... they were also the underdog in their sectional final game against seventh ranked linton and beat them... south knox says they hope everyone keeps doubting them! < i'm going to use it as much as i can. i love the underdog role. people don't expect much out of us. we'll surprise you when we
