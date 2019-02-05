Clear

North Central

Lady T-Birds looking for first regional title

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 10:57 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

back... what a big year north central athletics is having... in november the t-birds won their first football sectional title in school history... then this past saturday the lady t-birds won their first basketball sectional championship since 2002.... north central is practicing this week for the 1a southwestern shelbyville regional.... the 16-8 lady t-birds face greenwood christian saturday in a regional semifinal matchup... winning their first sectional in 17 years was exciting, but now this group has their sights on trying to win the programs very first regional championship! < keep practicing hard. going in to win this weekend. this is why you play indiana high school basketball. to get a chance to get one of these trophies. we got that, but feel we like we have a lot left to do. looking
