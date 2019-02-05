Speech to Text for 'The Avenues,' a sober living facility is looking to expand after several success stories

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and walk-ins are welcome. a new sober living home in terre haute will help people dealing with destructive behaviors. "addiction comes with a lot and it comes with a lot of shame.. it comes with a lot of hurt.. regret and you carry that." those are all feelings "the bridge church" wants to help people get through. we told you at five about "the avenues." it's a facility that lets those looking to get sober.. start their journey. news 10's jada huddlestun is live at "the avenues." she explains why the program is expanding. i'm live here at the sober living facility.. you can see it right here behind me. right now.. there are four women here working on the path to sobriety. their stories of success are part of the reason the church is opening a second home. < samantha spurr has struggled with addiction for 15 years. now.. she's getting sober. spurr has been at the avenues for eight weeks. she says losing her kids because of addiction is the hardest thing she's been through. "i've walked away from my kids more than once. my kids are older. my oldest daughter is 11 and she knows nothing besides me walking away." having a second chance at life with her kids has inspired her to begin this fresh start. spurr isn't the only one who's been motivated. abbigail mongomery has been part of "the avenues" program for seven weeks. she says her kids are also what keeps her motivated. "i don't know how i even survived. i thought about taking my life numerous times. the only thing that did keep me going was my kids." spurr and montgomery have been on this journey together. they say it's the motivation like this from others that makes things a little easier. "i mean just to have girls that are around the same age group you know what i mean. we've done the same things and it just it helps." > the chuch hopes to help more people like spurr and montgomery. organizers and volunteers are working on renovating the second house. it's here.. right next to the first one. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun news 10. if you're interested in helping out... you can contact the bridge church directly. you can help by donating supplies..