Keep your car clean in the winter...it could cost you

news 10. you've probably started to notice the build up of grime from salt and snow on your vehicles. but there's more to worry about than looks. if you don't keep your car clean... it could cost you in the long run. new for you tonight at 6... storm team 10s chris piper explains how you can prevent that. < "if the back of your car looks like this, that means it's time for you to get it cleaned, but not just because you want your car to look better. there's also long term damage that can happen if you don't take action now." "it is a little more important this time of year just because if you leave that salt on there too long, then it's gonna start corroding your car, unlike how in summer, there's not really salt on the road, you're more worried about bugs." emily targett is the shift manager at crew carwash here in terre haute. she says because it's so important to wash your car in the winter, you want to do it as soon as you see signs. "well i mean salt always causes rust, and you just don't want the bottom of your car to rust out, you want to keep your cars value, so it's just really important to make sure that you get that off there as soon as possible." and for people like david wynn, he keeps it clean so it lasts him as long as it can. "get rid of the salt and materials underneath of it primarily. get the outside cleaned off to where it looks like a normal car should look." but for those of you who can't make it to the carwash, is there anything you can do at home? "even if you just spray down your own car, that makes it a lot easier just to keep it clean and for us to keep it clean when you do come through." "and by following these simple steps, you'll be able to make your car look a little nicer, and you'll also save some money down the road. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team