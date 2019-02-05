Speech to Text for Daviess County YMCA childcare program

children "in children "in daviess county".. will soon have "more options" when it comes " after school programs". and that's thanks "to the daviess county y-m-c-a". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how a increase "in funding".. is helping to provide "more choices". //////// /////// < "the daviess county y-m-c-a is a place where kids can come participate in after school programs. those programs will soon get a boost thanks to grant funding." the y-m-c-a received a 60-thousand dollar grant. those funds came from indiana's office of early childhood and out-of-school learning. the daviess county y-m-c-a will receive 30-thousand in 20-19 and the other 30-grand in 20-20. the organization currently hosts after school programs. those programs include a number of sports related activities as well as after school learning. organizers at the y say.. funds will allow them to hire a specialized stem teacher. they hope this will allow the y-m-c-a to provide stem-related courses. today i spoke with lorrie williams with the y-m-c-a. she says the opportunity gives them a chance to get to those who are under priviledged. "some kids don't have the opportunities to experience life changing projects like this. and with this funding we're allowed to do that." "i spoke with an employee who works directly with the after school programs here at the daviess county y-m-c-a. at six oclock he'll tell us how much of an impact this grant will have. in daviess county, gary brian news 10." > /////// "rain chances" "rain