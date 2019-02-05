Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Daviess County YMCA childcare program

Daviess County YMCA childcare program

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 5:32 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 5:32 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Daviess County YMCA childcare program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

children "in children "in daviess county".. will soon have "more options" when it comes " after school programs". and that's thanks "to the daviess county y-m-c-a". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how a increase "in funding".. is helping to provide "more choices". //////// /////// < "the daviess county y-m-c-a is a place where kids can come participate in after school programs. those programs will soon get a boost thanks to grant funding." the y-m-c-a received a 60-thousand dollar grant. those funds came from indiana's office of early childhood and out-of-school learning. the daviess county y-m-c-a will receive 30-thousand in 20-19 and the other 30-grand in 20-20. the organization currently hosts after school programs. those programs include a number of sports related activities as well as after school learning. organizers at the y say.. funds will allow them to hire a specialized stem teacher. they hope this will allow the y-m-c-a to provide stem-related courses. today i spoke with lorrie williams with the y-m-c-a. she says the opportunity gives them a chance to get to those who are under priviledged. "some kids don't have the opportunities to experience life changing projects like this. and with this funding we're allowed to do that." "i spoke with an employee who works directly with the after school programs here at the daviess county y-m-c-a. at six oclock he'll tell us how much of an impact this grant will have. in daviess county, gary brian news 10." > /////// "rain chances" "rain
Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Rain, Rising Temperatures and Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'The Avenues,' a sober living facility is looking to expand after several success stories

Image

Keep your car clean in the winter...it could cost you

Image

Kevin is following rain and possible flooding

Image

Daviess County YMCA childcare program

Image

SMWC receives honors and donation

Image

Groundhog Day Economic Forecast in Terre Haute

Image

More information released on resident death at Bethesda Gardens

Image

Flu restriction in place in Wabash Valley hospital

Image

Road problems in Parke County

Image

A new gym in Terre Haute is getting kids more active in a unique way Part 1

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program