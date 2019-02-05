Speech to Text for SMWC receives honors and donation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

t-v dot com. "a local college".. receives "special recognition" this afternoon. this is new for you now at "5". "the indiana wildlife foundation".. recognized "saint mary of the woods college" as a sustainable campus. "this designation" encourages the development "of wildlife-friendly trails" and "promotes the