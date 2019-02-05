Speech to Text for More information released on resident death at Bethesda Gardens

a mask. "new information" released this afternoon.. "in a vigo county death investigation". "75"-year-old "veronica hofman" died in the early morning hours "of january 26th" an autopsy reveals.. she died "of hypo-thermia". "hofman" lived with dementia and alzheimer's.. and was "a memory care patient" "a bethesda gardens". while authorities were on scene.. it was discovered that "the courtyard alarms" were "not" working. another set of door alarms were also turned down. both sets of alarms "have been fixed". "the surveillance cameras" were also "not" functioning "d to ongoing construction". "hofman" was reportedly found roughly "2"-hours after her last bed check. "her death"