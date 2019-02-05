Clear

Flu restriction in place in Wabash Valley hospital

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 5:22 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

inch possible "a flu alert" at this hour.. for folks in "1"-illinoi county. "temporary visitor restrictions" have been placed "at horizon health" "in paris, illinois". that's coming "from the illinois department of public health" and "the centers for disease control and prevention". in fact.. many hospitals "throughout the state of illinois" have the restrictions in place "right now". "health experts say".. it's best to be prepared "as widespread influenza activity" continues to increase. ///// /////// 7:13:39-7:13:53 "the state itll just go until widespread until that starts dropping down. once it drops down the state will let us know that their seeing less influenza like illness and its time we can lift through these jurisdictions" /////// "arnett says".. each hospital gets a memo from the state "on a weekly basis". it is then "up to the facility".. to lift any restrictions. the restriction policy includes: no visitors under the age of "18". staff are asking for no more than "2"-visitors per patient at a time. and.. "if" a visitor has to be at the hospital.. and has a cough, fever, or, sore throat.. that person is asked to wear
