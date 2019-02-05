Speech to Text for Road problems in Parke County

like little broken down pieces of granite. which was... daughter had to take it out. it flattened her tire." /////// "poor road conditions".. are costing folks "money" and "time" in parke county. good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday, february 5th. roads across the wabash valley.. are suffering.. thanks "to changing thanks "to changin weather conditions". "monday".. we told you about potholes being filled in terre haute. "today".. our focus shifts "to parke county roads". that's where we find news 10's "lacey clifton". she's "live".. and she's going to tell us more.. about "the latest move there" that's impacting drivers. "lacey"... /////// susie i'm here along *** road in parke county. several roads in the county have had a five ton weight limit put on them. i spoke with a few residents today who say they've dealt with poor road conditions for years. //////// <it's a problem that's been passed from generation to generation in terri richey's family. "i've been out here about 25 years, been kind of complaining about the road all that time. // i call about an average of about every other week." potholes and sludge dominate school road where richey and her daughter nicole live. "i had to have my tires replaced here recently. this week my son can't get on the bus from our driveway we actually have to drive down to the school here in town in bridgeton for him to board the bus there." the bus isn't picking up nicole's son because a 5 ton weight limit was placed on parke county roads. county officials say this hasn't happened since 2014. but richey says she's all too familiar with the move. "i remember when i was in school out here and attending rosedale and riverton that we had a couple times where we couldn't get there because the road was so bad. the bus wasn't allowed down the road and my parents worked so i didn't have a way back and forth." "we've all seen our share of cruddy roads but take a look. step by step by step by step there just continues to be more and more potholes that drivers have to drive around which is not safe. another concern they have is the consistency which is more of a pudding or peanut butter like substance that they're trying to drive on. that's why residents say they're ready for change." "it would be nice to have it paved but it would be great to just get a decent amount of gravel on it to make it a gravel road and not a dirt road so when it's rainy and thawing, it's not pudding."> ////// i also spoke with parke county commissioner president jim meece today. he explained the many challenges the county is facing to keep up with the roads. i'll explain what's in the works coming up on news 10 at six. reporting live in parke county--- lacey clifton news 10. /////// "rain" remains a