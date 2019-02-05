Speech to Text for A new gym in Terre Haute is getting kids more active in a unique way Part 1

on record. health experts say obesity in children is a "serious" problem in the u-s. the numbers are still "too" high. the c-d-c reports that more than 13 million children and teens across the country are overweight. a new place in terre haute says it recognizes these numbers. and they say it's it their mission to get more kids active. it's called "ivy fit!" and--- that's where we find news 10's abby kirk this morning. abby, how's it hangin? /////// this place puts your skills to the test! location! do you have what it takes?? -one of the obstacle courses offered here at "ivy fit" gym. ///////// joining me this morning----jeremy ivy---who is putting me to the test----and watchng me "fail" at these obstacle courses...on "live" television.... good morning jeremy! what a cool place....giving people more things to do in the community! **inspiration? **what's there all to do... **offers similar obstacle courses to the show---american ninja warrior ivy's story----plus push to story----plus ivy's warrior american ninja warrior ivy's warrior american ninja warrior ivy's story----plus push to the "zipline"... take it for a test! live in terre haute, ak, news 10. terre haute, live in a test! take it for the "zipline"... push to the "zipline"... take it for a test! live in terre haute, ak, news 10. are welcome. the "new" year brings some "new" things for the entire family to enjoy! it's called "ivy fit"... as we told you in the last half hour -- its not your "average" gym.... news 10's abby kirk has been put the test on what's being offered for families at this gym... abby, how's it going? /////// alia, jon---it's going great... -location! -what are ya doing -introduce jeremy ivy.... -he put me to the test... we told you in our last half hour, the inspiration from this gym came from the show "american ninga warrior." -his story - why center it around kids?