Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rain chances begin developing this afternoon and last into the evening. lows tonight stay steady in the mid 40s. widespread and heavy rain is likely tomorrow, with a high at 57. showers continue tomorrow night, a low at 50. rain could be heavy at times, and flash flooding may be possible. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets.