Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 12:25 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 12:26 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

rain chances begin developing this afternoon and last into the evening. lows tonight stay steady in the mid 40s. widespread and heavy rain is likely tomorrow, with a high at 57. showers continue tomorrow night, a low at 50. rain could be heavy at times, and flash flooding may be possible. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets.
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 27°
Cooler air and unsettled weather.
