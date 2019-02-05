Clear

Formal Bridal Sale, Sat. Feb. 23rd,Maple Avenue United Methodist Church 1203 Maple Ave

Over 500 dresses for sale, all sizes, various styles dresses are 80% off. CASH ONLY

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 8:57 AM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 8:57 AM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Formal Bridal Sale, Sat. Feb. 23rd,Maple Avenue United Methodist Church 1203 Maple Ave

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jon swaner talks with deborah dodson. formal dress sale saturday, february 23, 2019 at 9 am - 4 pm maple avenue united methodist church 1203 maple ave, terre haute, indiana over 500 dresses for sale. all sizes available, various styles dresses are 80% off ticket price! cash only! the dresses are from a donation made by a business that went out of business. 232-7263> jon swaner talks with deborah dodson. formal dress sale saturday, february 23, 2019 at 9 am - 4 pm maple avenue united methodist church 1203 maple ave, terre haute, indiana over 500 dresses for sale. all sizes available, various styles dresses are 80% off ticket price! cash only! the dresses are from a donation made by a business that went out of business. 232-7263> jon swaner talks with deborah dodson. formal dress sale saturday, february 23, 2019 at 9 am - 4 pm maple avenue united methodist church 1203 maple ave, terre haute, indiana over 500 dresses for sale. all sizes available, various styles
Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Cooler air and unsettled weather.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Formal Bridal Sale, Sat. Feb. 23rd,Maple Avenue United Methodist Church 1203 Maple Ave

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Cooler, cloudy afternoon showers. High: 45°

Image

A foggy, foggy night

Image

Tips to keep small children safe from burns

Image

Documentary shines the spotlight on Indiana Theatre

Image

Terre Haute baby born with holes in her heart has a reunion with the hospital staff that saved her l

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Vincennes Rivet

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program