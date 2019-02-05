All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute city councilman todd nation says the idea to change cherry street from one way to two way has been scrapped. however, plans to make those same changes to 8th and 9th streets could still happen. nation talked about his ideas during a committee meeting yesterday. some downtown drivers told us they think fewer one way streets would make traveling easier. some city leaders say these streets would not be wide enough to accommodate large vehicles if opened to two way traffic. nation says he wants to study traffic more before moving forward with the idea.

tonight -- wthi tv... my fox 10 and wthitv.com will all bring you president trump's second state of the union address. the president is expected to touch on several topics. they include border security... u-s troops in iraq and the russian investigation. "president trump" stressed that nothing is off limits. "the live address" will begin at "9"-o'clock eastern.. "8"-o'clock central.

indiana state police have identified the inmate who died over the weekend at the sullivan county jail as 46 year old jamie wilson of shelburn. state police say complete results from her autopsy will be released once her toxicology results are available. investigators say wilson had a medical emergency. she died at sullivan county community hospital. state police say sullivan city police arrested wilson for driving while intoxicated.

with all the recent changes in temperatures -- potholes are showing up all around the wabash valley. crews say they're seeing more potholes than last year. to report a pothole on a terre haute city street you can call 3-1-1. if it's on a state road or national highway.. you should reach out to the indiana department of transportation. ///

happening today - your chance to apply for a job at a new store coming to linton, indiana.

"gordmans" is an apparel and home décor store today's hiring event runs from 11 to 7 this evening. you're encouraged to apply online first. but---walk-ins are welcome. "gordmans" hopes to open next month.

people in hutsonville, illinois are hoping for dry weather. that's after the river washed away a big chunk of the bank. this caused some people to feel a little uneasy about the potential for flooding. we're told crawford county emergency management is looking to fix the problem. but at this point.. it's unknown if 'that fix' will be temporary or permanent. if you are near the area... officials say to stay behind the barriers.