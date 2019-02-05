Clear

Cooler, cloudy afternoon showers. High: 45°

An area of low-pressure climbing northwest through Texas and Oklahoma will begin pushing clouds into the area Tuesday.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 6:06 AM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 6:10 AM

Tuesday: Cooler, cloudy afternoon showers. High: 45°

Tuesday Night: Rain, warm. Low: 43°

Wednesdsay: Widespread showers likely. High: 56°

Detailed Forecast: An area of low-pressure climbing northwest through Texas and Oklahoma will begin pushing clouds into the area Tuesday. For most of the day Tuesday, we'll be in the 'cold sector' of the low; an area where the system pulls in cooler air. Because of this, day time highs will moderate to just above normal (Mid 40s). Once the front passes, we'll see another spring-like blast of air. With the change, however, unsettled weather continues to look likey. Winter returns for the weekend.

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 26°
Cooler air and unsettled weather.
Cooler, cloudy afternoon showers. High: 45°

