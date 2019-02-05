Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Cooler, cloudy afternoon showers. High: 45°

Tuesday Night: Rain, warm. Low: 43°

Wednesdsay: Widespread showers likely. High: 56°

Detailed Forecast: An area of low-pressure climbing northwest through Texas and Oklahoma will begin pushing clouds into the area Tuesday. For most of the day Tuesday, we'll be in the 'cold sector' of the low; an area where the system pulls in cooler air. Because of this, day time highs will moderate to just above normal (Mid 40s). Once the front passes, we'll see another spring-like blast of air. With the change, however, unsettled weather continues to look likey. Winter returns for the weekend.

