Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tips to keep small children safe from burns

Tips to keep small children safe from burns

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 10:29 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 10:29 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Tips to keep small children safe from burns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

paul davis of paul davis of terre haute want to make sure you keep the little ones safe from preventable burns. it's topping headlines in tonight's safety alert... that's during national burn awarness week children ages 5 and under are most likely to be burned. the top causes include being scald edby hot drinks, hot tap water, and touching hot surfaces. during the winter and fall seasons families bring out space heaters and fireplaces are burning. employees say its very crucial to keep an eye on kids. "so small children especially can touch the hot elements and get burned pretty bad. and you know the thing that we like to uh to say is that it only takes a few seconds to change a life forever. " employees also advise you to have
Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Cooler air arrives and rain moves out.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A foggy, foggy night

Image

Tips to keep small children safe from burns

Image

Documentary shines the spotlight on Indiana Theatre

Image

Terre Haute baby born with holes in her heart has a reunion with the hospital staff that saved her l

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

The weather roller coaster continues

Image

Local woman scammed out of thousands of dollars

Image

Vincennes city leaders back out of Stellar Grant push

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program