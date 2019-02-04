Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Terre Haute baby born with holes in her heart has a reunion with the hospital staff that saved her l

Terre Haute baby born with holes in her heart has a reunion with the hospital staff that saved her life

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 10:25 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute baby born with holes in her heart has a reunion with the hospital staff that saved her l

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

communities. peyton manning children's hospital in indianapolis hosted a special reunion today. a baby who survived a life- saving heart operation reunited with the staff that saved her life. natalie of terre haute was born with holes in her heart. after birth.. she underwent an extensive heart surgery to fix the issue. the now five-month-old little miracle baby as she's called.. is doing really well. and her mom has this message for other expectant parents. "i just want people to know that if you do get pregnant and you find out something like this there is a lot of modern medicine and technology out there that god has provided us with 32:04 and to still trust in god and the doctors." natalie's parents say natalie's parents say they are content with their little miracle and don't plan to have
Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Cooler air arrives and rain moves out.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A foggy, foggy night

Image

Tips to keep small children safe from burns

Image

Documentary shines the spotlight on Indiana Theatre

Image

Terre Haute baby born with holes in her heart has a reunion with the hospital staff that saved her l

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

The weather roller coaster continues

Image

Local woman scammed out of thousands of dollars

Image

Vincennes city leaders back out of Stellar Grant push

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program