Speech to Text for Terre Haute baby born with holes in her heart has a reunion with the hospital staff that saved her l

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

communities. peyton manning children's hospital in indianapolis hosted a special reunion today. a baby who survived a life- saving heart operation reunited with the staff that saved her life. natalie of terre haute was born with holes in her heart. after birth.. she underwent an extensive heart surgery to fix the issue. the now five-month-old little miracle baby as she's called.. is doing really well. and her mom has this message for other expectant parents. "i just want people to know that if you do get pregnant and you find out something like this there is a lot of modern medicine and technology out there that god has provided us with 32:04 and to still trust in god and the doctors." natalie's parents say natalie's parents say they are content with their little miracle and don't plan to have