Speech to Text for Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

place to live." a terre haute city councilman is calling for a change in direction. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. councilman todd nation is introducing a proposal that would change some downtown streets from one way... to two ways. he presented his plan today. news 10's heather good is live in downtown terre haute. she has continuing coverage with more on the proposal and reaction from local drivers. earlier this afternoon councilman nation pitched his idea during a committee meeting. i brought the plan to some downtown drivers to get their take on the proposal. < nats regular drivers in downtown terre haute know... sometimes you have to travel a little out of the way to get to the place you want to go. driver justin farris says, "i think that the one ways on 8th and 9th street can make it confusing and hard to get around in that particular area." city councilman todd nation says he has long been in favor of opening some streets to two-way traffic. nation presented his idea during a planning zoning and improvements meeting. map: his initial plan included cherry street but that part has now been scapped. nation still wants to change eighth and ninth streets - making traffic flow both north and south between hulman street and maple avenue. bridge: "councilman nation says the change would improve traffic flow around a new convention center but others argue the change in direction will not offer much benefit and will actually cause more problems in the big picture." some city leaders argue -- under this plan -- these streets would not be wide enough to accommodate large vehicles like city buses or firetrucks. area businessmen say it could also make it more difficult to pick-up and drop-off deliveries. still some drivers say fewer one way streets would help them get around. isu student and driver cailynn browne says, "it'd be nice if it were two way. i think the traffic flow would be a lot better and a lot more simple and easy." nation will need support from his fellow council members to make the traffic changes. he wants to conduct a traffic study before moving forward with the proposal.> the next city council meeting is this thursday. that is when the council is expected to vote to close a portion of eighth street to make way for the convention center project. live in downtown terre haute, heather good, news 10.