Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Vincennes Rivet

Lady Patriots ready for regionals

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 9:44 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 9:44 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Vincennes Rivet

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... the wabash valley has six high school girls basketball teams still alive in the indiana state tournament.... no surprise vincennes rivet is one of them.... the lady patriots saturday won their fourth straight sectional straight straight sectional championship to improve to 26-0 on the season..... this team has had their eyes sight on one thing only this year...after falling in the 1a state title last year, this group wants to get back to bankers life fieldhosue and take that last step and win a state title.... give this program some credit, the 1a second ranked lady patriots beefed up their schedule this year playing more 3a and 4a teams... they went seven and ohh against those bigger schools, giving rivet plenty of confidence heading into the state tourney! < we're one of the smallest in the state. with our high school schedule this year we beat 4a schools. proves we can compete with anybody.> rivet will face lanesville in their regional semifinal saturday morning at 10 am at springs
Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Cooler air arrives and rain moves out.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A foggy, foggy night

Image

Tips to keep small children safe from burns

Image

Documentary shines the spotlight on Indiana Theatre

Image

Terre Haute baby born with holes in her heart has a reunion with the hospital staff that saved her l

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

The weather roller coaster continues

Image

Local woman scammed out of thousands of dollars

Image

Vincennes city leaders back out of Stellar Grant push

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program