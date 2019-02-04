Speech to Text for Vincennes Rivet

welcome back... the wabash valley has six high school girls basketball teams still alive in the indiana state tournament.... no surprise vincennes rivet is one of them.... the lady patriots saturday won their fourth straight sectional straight straight sectional championship to improve to 26-0 on the season..... this team has had their eyes sight on one thing only this year...after falling in the 1a state title last year, this group wants to get back to bankers life fieldhosue and take that last step and win a state title.... give this program some credit, the 1a second ranked lady patriots beefed up their schedule this year playing more 3a and 4a teams... they went seven and ohh against those bigger schools, giving rivet plenty of confidence heading into the state tourney! < we're one of the smallest in the state. with our high school schedule this year we beat 4a schools. proves we can compete with anybody.> rivet will face lanesville in their regional semifinal saturday morning at 10 am at springs