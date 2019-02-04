Speech to Text for The weather roller coaster continues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

about his red take a look at this... our crews caught this amazing video of geese flying around walmart earlier today... while it may seem odd---it really isn't. some "canada geese" are native to indiana..and don't migrate. and -- nesting season is mid to late feburary.. so you'll probably start to see big groups of geese more often. showers early tonight will give way to a cooldown through the overnight. temperatures will fall to the lower 30's. tomorrow cooler air will settle in but temperatures will still be slightly above normal. lows will be in the mid 40's. tomorrow night rain will move in and warmer air with it. temperatures will fall slowly from the mid 40's to the lower 40's. here's a look at today's weather quiz question.