Local woman scammed out of thousands of dollars

a local woman says someone scammed her out of thousands of dollars. now, she has a warning for others. she says while a simple facebook message could be harmless...it could also be a trap! new for you tonight at 6... news 10's sarah lehman has the woman's story. charlotte mckee says it started off with a facebook message from a friend... which then led to texting the so called man in charge. it snowballed from there..doing some major damage to her wallet! < the scam preys on vunerable people. someone reaches out talking about a new human and health services fund. it's a program claiming to give money to the retired, disabled working and non-working people. but in the end it was harmful. "i can't believe i was that stupid. but like i said i needed the money and i had big plans for it and they just put the screws to me." charlotte mckee got a facebook message from a friend in early january. it said she was eligible to get up to 20,000 dollars. all she had to do was buy amazon gift cards and send back the pin numbers. so that's what she did. she found out the hard way it was too good to be true. "i been sending her cards and money and i never did get my money so it's a scam." the scammers stole more than twelve hundred dollars from mckee. she says they also hacked her facebook to get to her friends and family. mckee's grandaughter in law sierra pruiett was the first one to notice mckee had been hacked. "i was messaging her and i asked her if she was staying warm and i got a thumbs up and that was the last reply i got from her. so then i knew she was hacked." that hacking led to "another" person losing money. the scammers got to one of mckee's friends... and took four-thousand dollars from that person. mckee says she has a simple warning. "don't send nobody no money. just keep it and spend it yourself." > both victims told me they filed police reports. the vigo county sheriffs office says if it seems too good to be true.. it probably