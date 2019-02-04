Speech to Text for Vincennes city leaders back out of Stellar Grant push

vincennes city leaders have been working to make the community "stellar." but instead of trying for a third time-- they're backing out. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he explains why the city has changed its mind.... again. in september vincennes, bicknell and knox county pulled out of the stellar program. the plan was to try again in 2019. however the plan has changed again. < in september the reginonal group said they need more group said the reginonal in september the reginonal group said they need more time to successfully achieve stellar status. four months later the city of vincennes has announced they will wait until 2020. mayor joe yochum says both decisions revolved around november elections. "last time you know it was a county election and it was not the best time for the county officals to be jumping into something like stellar. and now this year is the city election." yochum stresses that the group needs time and energy to focus on it's application. in the next year the city of vincennes hopes to continue working with bicknell and knox county on it's plans for 2020. this includes plans for a vincennes park, a county rails to trails, and housing credits in bicknell. "you know stellars, there's a lot to the process and everybody needs to be totally focused on it." > in 2018 the in 2018 the regional group was one of six finalists. winners receive over four million dollars in grant funding. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10.