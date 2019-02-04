Speech to Text for Riverbanks washes out in Illinois town

hutsonville, illinois are keeping a close eye on the wabash river. that's because melting snow..and the potential for more rain.. are causing flood concerns.. but today they're watching something else. storm team 10's chris piper joins us live from hutsonville to explain what that is. rondrell... things are pretty quiet here in this small town, but when the river took out a big chunk of the bank, people started talking. you can see right here by the highway the river carved out a large part of the bank. what's even worse, what's even worse, is there is the potential for more flooding in the next few days. this has caused some residents to feel a little uneasy, but others say they are keeping a close eye on the river. "i was freaking out" "that, and the river stage. we'll have to keep an eye on all that. ya know it's part of being on the river. i mean we will have river erosion, we have it right here with the current too, so we're just gonna have to deal with it." mendenhall says.. the crawford county e-m-a is looking to fix it. but at this point.. it's unknown if 'that fix' will be temporary or permanent. one thing is for sure.. all eyes are on the situation... if you are near the area... stay behind the barriers.. they are there for your safety. reporting live in hutsonville illinois, chris piper, storm team 10. we have new details about a