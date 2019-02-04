Speech to Text for Neglect reported with Clay County farm animals

another local animal neglect case is getting attention in the wabash valley. this time-- involving livestock. good evening and thanks for joining us. we recently told you about a puppy mill raid in martin county. now-- attention to animal neglect is starting to grow with this latest case. news 10's lacey clifton joins us live from our newsroom to explain. at five we told you about a neglect case being investigated in clay county. it involves a few alpacas, a malnourished calf, and a pot bellied pig. many are asking at what point should you report an animal neglect case? so i went looking for answers. < early last week the clay county humane society got a call about a dead alpaca. "there was another dead one under the same semi trailer in the freezing cold and the other two as well as a pot bellied pig and an emaciated calf" michelle cannava of the clay county humane society says this is the second incident they've had at this property. another dead alpaca was reported in the summer. cannava says it can be hard to judge with livestock if they're being properly taken care of. "they're used care of. "they're used to seeing them outdoors with less fancy shelters but we do live in a rural area that does have a lot of farm animals so yeah that can get trickier" often times the average person isn't sure if what they're looking at is neglect or not. "i would call the humane society any time that i felt an animal needed food or shelter depending on the weather conditions and so forth." "if i saw cruelty to an animal or something like that, not to say being hungry isn't cruel but yes if i saw somebody kick a dog or something yes certainly." "as you can see behind me these pins at the clay county humane society are wrapped in tarps and there's even heat lamps inside to ensure that the animals are okay. but after talking with michelle cannava of the humane society, she says an animal's shelter can be the first red flag an animal is being neglected." "improper shelter especially in inclemental weather, whether it's really hot or really cold. lack of food or water, general body condition."> cannava condition."> cannava adds that when considering making a report, time is an important factor. news 10 has spoken with the state board of animal health. a spokesperson says the case in clay county is being investigated. live in the news room lacey clifton news