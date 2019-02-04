Speech to Text for Pothole season has started

proposal. "if" you've been driving around terre haute recently.. you've probably noticed "more potholes". and.. you may've also witnessed "crews" out and about filling them news 10's "jada huddlestun".. joins us now.. "live" "from 7th street". one of the many streets.. "crews" are working to smooth out! "jada"... //////// that's right susie. terre haute crews have been working all day around the city to fill potholes. they say the drastic change in temperatures has caused more potholes to surface this winter, compared to last year. today.. i spoke with one woman who says she's had her fair share of bad experiences with rough roads. /////// ////// < when you're driving out and about you might notice them after you've already hit them. we're talking about potholes. nikki waller has lived in terre haute for 12 years. she's no stranger to what potholes can do if you hit them with your car. "down by the grain mill ok there's a deep hole i hit it about a year ago and it put a hole in my gas tank. /// you hit it you bend your wheels whatever you know stuff like that you can do a lot of damage to your car." she says in the past year.. she's seen more potholes than before. "this is ridiculous you know. /// they're all over town." waller isn't the only one that's noticed more potholes popping up around town. michael johnson has worked for the terre haute street department for six years. he says this winter has caused more potholes than in the past. "this winter they were definitely worse than last year because it's been a lot colder and there's been you know more rain and snow and that will definitley make a difference." he says the work they did monday is only a temporary fix. the real solution comes in the summer.. when they can pour asphalt. "we use what's called a cold patch. we do warm it up a little bit so it will fill the holes easier, but it is a temporary patch. it's actually made to be put in and then being able to take it back out to put the permanent patch in it." wether you come across a pothole.. or one that's already been filled...it's important you're paying attention for the sake of your vehicle. "go slow and go around it."> //////// if you do see a pothole.. crews say report it by calling 3-1-1. street crews start filling potholes on main streets first.. and then work their way to side streets. coming up at the top of the hour.. you'll hear more from johnson and his message to drivers. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun.. news 10. //////