Speech to Text for Second person arrested after Friday chase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ice. "new information" for you at this hour.. as "terre haute police" arrested a man "from a friday afternoon police chase". "cody stewart" is now out of the hospital.. and behind bars. "police say".. it wasn't "stewart" they were originally after. it was "his passenger" who ended-up being arrested "for a recent shooting". when "police" went to pull the truck over.. "they say".. "stewart" took off. now.. "stewart" faces a number of charges.. including: "resisting law enforcement", "having a gun without a license", and "driving while suspended".