Second person arrested after Friday chase

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

ice. "new information" for you at this hour.. as "terre haute police" arrested a man "from a friday afternoon police chase". "cody stewart" is now out of the hospital.. and behind bars. "police say".. it wasn't "stewart" they were originally after. it was "his passenger" who ended-up being arrested "for a recent shooting". when "police" went to pull the truck over.. "they say".. "stewart" took off. now.. "stewart" faces a number of charges.. including: "resisting law enforcement", "having a gun without a license", and "driving while suspended".
