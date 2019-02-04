Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will begin developing for the afternoon and highs still look likely to get to 60. then, showers still possible tonight, and temperatures take a pretty sharp fall. we'll drop to around 30 tonight. mainly sunny tomorrow, but not as warm, a high at 45. then, rain showers possible again tomorrow night with lows near 40. scattered showers will begin developing for the afternoon and highs still look likely to get to 60. then, showers still possible showers still possible tonight, and temperatures take a pretty sharp fall. we'll drop to around 30 tonight. mainly sunny tomorrow, but not as warm, a high at 45. then, rain showers possible again tomorrow night with lows near 40.