Clear

Monday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 12:30 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 12:31 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will begin developing for the afternoon and highs still look likely to get to 60. then, showers still possible tonight, and temperatures take a pretty sharp fall. we'll drop to around 30 tonight. mainly sunny tomorrow, but not as warm, a high at 45. then, rain showers possible again tomorrow night with lows near 40. scattered showers will begin developing for the afternoon and highs still look likely to get to 60. then, showers still possible showers still possible tonight, and temperatures take a pretty sharp fall. we'll drop to around 30 tonight. mainly sunny tomorrow, but not as warm, a high at 45. then, rain showers possible again tomorrow night with lows near 40. scattered showers will begin developing for the afternoon and highs still look likely to get to 60. then, showers still possible tonight, and temperatures take a pretty sharp fall. we'll drop to around 30 tonight. mainly sunny tomorrow, but not as warm, a high at 45. then, rain showers possible again tomorrow night with lows near 40. scattered showers will begin developing for the afternoon and highs still look likely to get to 60. then, showers still possible tonight, and temperatures take a pretty sharp fall. we'll drop to around 30 tonight. mainly sunny tomorrow, but not as warm, a high at 45. then, rain showers possible again tomorrow night with lows near 40.
Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 55°
Another mild day, but rain moves in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Hey Kevin 2-1

Image

Group spreads kindness in the community

Image

F.A.B.S Otter Creek Middle School Feb. 6th, 4:30pm-7pm 4801 N Lafayette Street

Image

"We want as much traffic flow in that area as possible." City councilman pushes for two-way traffic

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Rain moves in, still windy. High: 60°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Men make NFL history

Image

Funeral arrangements for Mick Newport

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies