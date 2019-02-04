Clear

F.A.B.S Otter Creek Middle School Feb. 6th, 4:30pm-7pm 4801 N Lafayette Street

The student council will be providing a pasta dinner, tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 under. Artwork will be display, Coffee House in the auditorium, technology demonstrations and more.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 9:18 AM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 9:21 AM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

maya nagy from otter creek jon swaner talks with maya nagy from otter creek middle school about fabs night. home > schools > middle schools > otter creek f.a.b.s. night f.a.b.s. stands for... food - the student council will be providing a pasta dinner. tickets are $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under 12. art - artwork will be on display; coffee house in the auditorium; technology demonstrations; badminton in the gym. books - the library will be hosting a book fair! science - the science fair projects will be on display in the gymnasium. it's coming up this wednesday from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at otter creek middle school, 4801 n lafayette street, terre haute 462-4391>
