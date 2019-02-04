Clear

"We want as much traffic flow in that area as possible." City councilman pushes for two-way traffic

Todd Nation, Terre Haute city councilman, will present his ideas for traffic flow changes.

happening happening today... terre haute city councilman "todd nation" will present his ideas for traffic flow changes. nation wants to convert some streets from one-way to two-way. news 10's abby kirk is live in downtown terre haute this morning to explain what his proposal is. /////// city councilman "todd nation" is focusing on a portion of cherry street... and---both eight and ninth streets. when i spoke to nation last month---- he told me this traffic change has been a long-term goal of his. these streets have been one-way for many years. nation thinks changing them to two-way streets will improve traffic flow... especially with plans for a new downtown convention center. <"we want as much traffic flow in that area as possible and reverting those three streets to two-way traffic, um, will slow traffic down. and it will bring it in closer to the places where people want to be." nation says it's up to the rest of council to get everyone else on board. nation will present his proposal at the planning, zoning and improvements committee meeting. that's happening at "1" this afternoon at city hall. news 10 will be there. we will continue to update you both online and on-air. reporting in terre haute, ak, news
